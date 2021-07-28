15,084 Shares in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

