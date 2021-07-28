1,637 Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $192.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.43. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.83.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.