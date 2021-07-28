16,466 Shares in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

NASDAQ:CHSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,572. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55. CHS Inc. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $29.26.

Get CHS alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.