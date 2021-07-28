16,591 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,591 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CDK Global by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 337,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDK. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $48.09 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

