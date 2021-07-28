$171.43 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report sales of $171.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.20 million and the lowest is $169.50 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $695.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $699.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $772.08 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $859.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

