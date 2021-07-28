$171.43 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report sales of $171.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.20 million and the lowest is $169.50 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year sales of $695.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.50 million to $699.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $772.08 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $859.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $29.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,125. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.