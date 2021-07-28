180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.21.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $202.71. 7,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,709. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $203.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

