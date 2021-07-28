180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after buying an additional 961,786 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,379,000 after buying an additional 473,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.79. 20,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

