180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,620 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $624.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,541. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $297.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,554. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

