180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.80. 4,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.