180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.71. 37,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,133. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

