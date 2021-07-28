180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $442,000 Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,186 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 81,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEWR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.46. 2,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

In other news, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,830.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares in the company, valued at $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

