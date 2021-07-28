180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $480,000 Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,947,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 60.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 26.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 448,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 36,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.