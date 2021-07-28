19,431 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $130,605,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,785,000.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMBL. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

