$202.46 Million in Sales Expected for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report sales of $202.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.92 million and the lowest is $202.00 million. Grand Canyon Education reported sales of $185.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year sales of $921.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $919.93 million to $924.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $90.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

