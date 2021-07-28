2,084 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $601,429,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Humana by 164.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 44.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,620,000 after purchasing an additional 346,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $29.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $443.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

