251,847 Shares in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Bought by Bandera Partners LLC

Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 251,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. HireQuest accounts for 1.7% of Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HireQuest by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HireQuest by 36.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HireQuest in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HireQuest in the first quarter worth $224,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. 3,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,755. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.06. HireQuest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter. HireQuest had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 62.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

