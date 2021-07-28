27,446 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after acquiring an additional 527,827 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 26.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 87,506 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

