2,765 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,017,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,659,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $184,238,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. 338,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,212,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion and a PE ratio of 114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.