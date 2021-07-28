28,424 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $192,637,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,586. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

