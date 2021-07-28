$294.34 Million in Sales Expected for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post sales of $294.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.58 million to $312.30 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $196.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $829.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.40.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

