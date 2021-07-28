$3.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will report sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $3.24 billion. Kinder Morgan posted sales of $2.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full year sales of $14.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $14.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 12,348,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,750,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,410 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

