31,891 Shares in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $7,729,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $7,688,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $5,704,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $5,559,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $5,320,000.
OTCMKTS RCLFU opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.88.
Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Profile
Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Story: Arbitrage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCLFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU).
Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.