31,891 Shares in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $7,729,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $7,688,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $5,704,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $5,559,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $5,320,000.

OTCMKTS RCLFU opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 15,000 shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 62,619 shares of company stock valued at $625,616 in the last quarter.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

