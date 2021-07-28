35,000 Shares in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) Acquired by Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.12% of Bridgetown 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,168,000. Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgetown 2 alerts:

Shares of BTNB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,797. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.