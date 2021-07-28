3,600 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,113 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of MET stock opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

