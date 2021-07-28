3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

3M (NYSE:MMM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.32. 29,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,082. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

