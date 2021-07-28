$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report sales of $4.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. AutoZone posted sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year sales of $14.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 target price (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,544.84.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,624.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,481.53. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,633.80.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AutoZone by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.