4,000 Shares in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $169,137,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,779,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

NYSE BAP opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.