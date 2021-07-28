$427.94 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce sales of $427.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $431.14 million and the lowest is $424.90 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $368.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 130,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 310,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 57,983 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TAST remained flat at $$4.98 during midday trading on Friday. 1,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

