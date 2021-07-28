44,878 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 4,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of ACA stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Arcosa news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.