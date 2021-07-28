5,716 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

