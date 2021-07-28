$59.60 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report $59.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.04 billion to $60.30 billion. McKesson posted sales of $55.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $249.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.92 billion to $250.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $259.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $255.58 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $205.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in McKesson by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in McKesson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,089,000 after buying an additional 44,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McKesson by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 818,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,407,000 after buying an additional 270,007 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

