6,000 Shares in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. Monroe Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $230.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 76.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Monroe Capital Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.