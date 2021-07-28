625 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.45.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $362.02. 3,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

