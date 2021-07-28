68,447 Shares in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 526,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 181,102 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,530,000.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

Shares of GVAL stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $24.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.