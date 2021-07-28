7 Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $330,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $40,938,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $283,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NVR during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVR by 7.7% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,106.14 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,760.25 and a twelve month high of $5,308.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,868.28.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

