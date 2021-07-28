72,085 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Community Health Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,538 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $12,437,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

