$73.43 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post $73.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.65 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $62.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year sales of $324.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.10 million to $327.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $346.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on LINC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $181.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

