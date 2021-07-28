73 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $437.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.37. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $279.61 and a 52-week high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

