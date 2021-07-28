7,606 Shares in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 939,997 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $3,561,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1,120.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 186,879 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,641,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 135,538 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

KEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Korea Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE KEP opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

