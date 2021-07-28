$800.19 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will post $800.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $805.57 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $487.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 41,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,191. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.96. iHeartMedia has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

