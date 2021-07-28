8,092 Shares in Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM) Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DMRM stock opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.71. Deltashares S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $60.35.

