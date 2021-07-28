8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 916 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $24,301.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,179.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
8X8 stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.14. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
About 8X8
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
