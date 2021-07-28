8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 916 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $24,301.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,944,179.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

8X8 stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.14. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

