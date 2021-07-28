$94.80 Million in Sales Expected for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report sales of $94.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.87 million to $95.73 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $62.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $385.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.12 million to $390.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $385.16 million, with estimates ranging from $377.74 million to $392.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,810. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.