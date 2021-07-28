9,436 Shares in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGDJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

SGDJ stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.