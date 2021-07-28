9,436 Shares in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGDJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

SGDJ stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.