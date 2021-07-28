Abbott Laboratories to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.67 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.