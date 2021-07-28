AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.52. The stock had a trading volume of 173,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,399,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.