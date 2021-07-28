Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,948. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $90.15 and a 52 week high of $105.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.