Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of Accenture worth $273,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 146,413 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.70. 38,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,798. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $320.10. The stock has a market cap of $201.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

