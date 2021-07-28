Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ACOR opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

