ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.